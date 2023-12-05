Golden Bells Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated Gurpurb. Pre-primary students visited a gurdwara. Teachers and students were given knowledge about the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev through speeches. In the morning, the path of Sukhmani Sahib was recited by everyone. ‘Parshad’ was served. The main objective of the celebration was to show the right path to the students. They were advised to leave the feeling of caste, creed and discrimination and should lead their lives with the feeling of unity and equality. The students vowed to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev in their lives. Chairman of the school Col CS Bawa (retd) congratulated the students on the auspicious occasion.

#Gurpurb #Mohali #Sikhs