Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

The school organised a ‘convocation’ for Kindergarten students. Students who have completed their KG took part in the ceremony. Students were excited to go to their new class, ie Class-I. They were taken to the new class to make them familiar with the classroom. Not only this, they commemorated their day by reciting rhymes, narrating stories and dancing on foot-tapping numbers. Moreover, they were very thrilled wearing black caps and gowns holding certificates in their hands. The event was conducted under the guidance of Simardeep Kaur, Coordinator of Kindergarten. Director of the school Gurjeet Bawa congratulated all children on successful upgrade to the new class.
