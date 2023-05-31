Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The newly appointed student's council took oath of duty and dedication during a colourful investiture ceremony held at the school. Managing Director Parveen Setya, Directors Sanjay Kalra and Devraj Setya were present to bless the newly appointed office-bearers of the students' council. Other dignitaries present on the occasion were Principal Urvashi Kakkar, Associate Principal Sudeshna and Senior Secondary Head Renu Sharma. After the welcome of guests, the school choir presented the morning prayers to seek the blessings of the Almighty. The newly elected Head Boy Hargunpreet Singh took the oath on behalf of all the elected members. Head Girl Adhya Shroff accompanied him to lead the senior and junior prefects and other office-bearers. The Principal applauded the efforts of the faculty in conducting the elections in a fair and democratic way. The school song, the singing of House Anthems and the National Anthem marked the end of the ceremony.
