Gurukul World School, Mohali

The school launched a month-long campaign called the ‘Planet Protectors’ during April dedicated to honouring the Earth and promoting environmental consciousness among students and staff. Throughout the month, participants engaged in a series of challenges aimed at fostering sustainable habits and reducing ecological footprint. The campaign, spanning four weeks, featured a diverse array of challenges. In the inaugural week, participants embraced the ‘Detox Plastic Challenge’, aimed at reducing single-use plastic consumption. Following this, the school community rallied around the ‘Green Lunch Challenge’, emphasising the use of cloth or paper to pack lunch and avoid the use of aluminium foil. The third week saw participants tackle the ‘Zero Waste Paper Challenge’, encouraging mindful paper usage. The final week of the campaign culminated in the ‘Aqua Save Challenge’, focusing on water conservation efforts. Additionally, a ‘Green Team’ was selected from volunteers across all classes to oversee the campaign’s activities, ensuring its smooth implementation and maximum impact. A ‘Green Anthem’ was composed and is being sung regularly during school assembly, serving as a reminder for environmental action. A special assembly was conducted by students of Class IX on April 22 spreading the message of environmental awareness and conservation. It included a powerful street play, soulful song and a vibrant dance performance.

