Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

The school observed Labour Day to acknowledge the efforts of class IV employees. The programme organised by Gandhi House under the leadership of Manpreet Sharma. A special assembly was organised to express gratitude to the class IV employees working in the school. The employees were presented with cards and flowers as a mark of respect. Principal Leena Sood, in her address, stated that the future leaders need to be made aware of the importance of the working class. The event was designed to forge a better understanding of the labour community among the students who must learn to respect and appreciate their efforts. The other activities that marked the day on were a nukkad natak and dance performance. The school acknowledged the invaluable contributions made by the support staff and expressed its commitment to continue providing them with the necessary support and recognition.
