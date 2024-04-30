KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Earth Day through a series of activities. The senior secondary wing of the school celebrated Earth Day at BS Bahl Hall. The function began with a PPT presentation by Class XII learners of a herbal garden being maintained on the school premises over years now. The presenters spoke of the benefits of certain herbal plants and their medicinal value. Next on platter was a poetry recitation competition on the theme, ‘Planet Vs Plastics’, in which 10 learners from classes XI and XII participated. Tarina from Class XII won the competition with her recitation of poetry in Sanskrit. An open quiz was conducted for the audience to answer certain questions related to Earth safety. A skit presentation at the last stole the show as it was hilarious as well as informative. Principal Pooja Prakash addressed the gathering, appreciating their efforts. She gave away prizes to the winners of the poetry recitation competition. The celebration ended with the rendition of a beautiful song by the NSS volunteers.

