KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

The school organised an investiture ceremony for the session 2024-25. It was a day dipped in a sense of pride, humility and leadership. The newly appointed school senate — Head Boy, Head Girl, Vice-Head Girl, Captains, Vice-Captains and Prefects of the four houses, namely Jasmine, Lotus, Rose and Tulip — were decorated with badges and sashes by Principal Pooja Prakash. The school senate members were selected through senate elections where the nominated candidates campaigned, followed by casting of votes through ballot paper. The stakeholders expressed their vision and took an oath to uphold and respect the school values and ideology and become positive role models for their peers and juniors. Principal Pooja Prakash extended her heartiest congratulations to the newly inducted student leaders and advised them “never to lose sight of their goals, stay steadfast, holding on to their precious integrity, standing for what is right, never forgetting their roots and keeping alive the DAV motto of the school — Man Making and Character Building”.
