KBDAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

Labour Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at the school. The occasion provided an opportunity to students of classes XI and XII to appreciate the importance of labour rights and the contributions of school employees, engaged in various sectors of the school. Students of classes XI and XII, along with NSS volunteers, participated in an art and craft activity showcasing their creativity through posters, drawings, and paintings depicting themes related to the rights and labour issues. They made beautiful cards which were handed over to the helpers, ‘aayas’, gardeners, guards, conductors, drivers, sweepers and women attendants of the school as a mark of their industrious contribution to the school.
