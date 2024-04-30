Kindergarten students of DC Model School, Panchkula, visit Traffic Park

Students of the kindergarten section visited Traffic Park. The outing offered the students an opportunity to have fun and excitement. The students keenly learnt about the various traffic rules. To make them vigilant of safety on the roads, the traffic signs and signals and pedestrian safety rules were explained in the park. An activity of traffic lights was also conducted for the students based on their learning. The visit to Traffic Park provided kindergarten students with a memorable and educational experience that complemented their classroom curriculum. Through hands-on activities and interactive learning, they acquired essential knowledge and skills that will contribute to their overall development and safety awareness. The students enjoyed themselves and shared their experiences with Director of the school Usha Gupta and Principal Deepika Bhardwaj.

#Panchkula