Litera Heritage School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Mother’s Day with fervour and enthusiasm. To realise the importance of a mother in a child’s life and for the nation as well, Mother’s Day was celebrated by inviting the mothers of kindergarten students. Students exhibited their gratitude, love and regard for their mothers through speeches, poems, dances and songs. Various competitions and fun games were organized for mothers. Principal Amita Singla appreciated the active participation of mothers and awarded them with prizes.
