Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

The school engaged in a hands-on maths activity of Class VII students, focusing on 3D shapes. The students delved into the world of geometry, exploring the properties and characteristics of various three-dimensional shapes. Under the guidance of Ramandeep Kaur (ACO), the students actively participated in identifying, analysing, and discussing different shapes, enhancing their understanding of spatial concepts. The interactive session not only fostered a love for mathematics but also promoted teamwork and critical thinking skills among the students. The school commended the students for their dedication and eagerness to learn, highlighting the importance of practical learning experiences in shaping well-rounded individuals.
