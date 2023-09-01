Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

A district-level skating competition was conducted at Mother Teacher International School, Handiaya. In the under-14 girls’ category, Anshmeet, Anantarjot and Tania bagged the first, second and third place, respectively. In the under-17 boys’ category, Nitish Singla bagged the first position and in the under-14 boys’ category, Saransh Sahu won the first position. Principal Daljeet Singh congratulated the students and their parents and encouraged them to bring laurels for the school at the state-level competitions too.

