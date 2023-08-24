Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school conducted ‘Word Race’ activities for students of Playway to UKG. Students were engaged in a variety of word games that aimed to enhance their language skills and vocabulary. The activities were not only fun, but also educational, providing a playful way for children to learn and interact with words. They helped them recognise, match words, identify words that sound alike and allowed them to contribute words to create a collaborative story, fostering creativity and teamwork.
