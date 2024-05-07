Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school hosted a self-defence workshop aimed at empowering students with essential skills for personal safety and confidence building. A highlight of the event was the presence of the Swayam team, renowned for its expertise in self-defence training. Led by experienced instructors, Constable Sonia Mehra and Constable Manjit Kumar, the workshop provided invaluable guidance and practical demonstrations on self-defence techniques. Students were actively engaged in interactive sessions, where they learned effective strategies for protecting themselves in various situations. From basic moves to advanced tactics, the workshop equipped participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to respond confidently and decisively in potentially threatening scenarios. Dr. Parveena John Singh, Principal of the school, expressed her gratitude to the Swayam team for their invaluable contribution to the event. She emphasised the importance of such initiatives in fostering a culture of safety and empowerment among students.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off
a valve glitch in the rocket's upper stage forced mission ma...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...
Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’
In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...