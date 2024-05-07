Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school hosted a self-defence workshop aimed at empowering students with essential skills for personal safety and confidence building. A highlight of the event was the presence of the Swayam team, renowned for its expertise in self-defence training. Led by experienced instructors, Constable Sonia Mehra and Constable Manjit Kumar, the workshop provided invaluable guidance and practical demonstrations on self-defence techniques. Students were actively engaged in interactive sessions, where they learned effective strategies for protecting themselves in various situations. From basic moves to advanced tactics, the workshop equipped participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to respond confidently and decisively in potentially threatening scenarios. Dr. Parveena John Singh, Principal of the school, expressed her gratitude to the Swayam team for their invaluable contribution to the event. She emphasised the importance of such initiatives in fostering a culture of safety and empowerment among students.

