Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

Students of Class IX-A of the school presented a special assembly on the topic ‘My Vote My Pride’. It was an enlightening presentation about the important civic responsibility of voting. The presentation began with scripture reading, Lord’s Prayer, special prayer, followed by worship song. A talk show was conducted which highlighted the importance of every citizens’ duty of voting when they turn eighteen. The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, allowing students to get their questions and concerns about the voting process addressed.

#Zirakpur