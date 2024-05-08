RIMT World School, Mani Majra

In the vibrant corridors of the World Youth Festival 2024, Sochi, Russia, amidst a myriad of cultures, one quietly determined presence stood out – that of Saara Sharma. At just 14 years of age, Saara Sharma, a student of the school, took on the prestigious role of representing India in the under-18 category, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage. The World Youth Festival, held in Sochi at the Sirius Federal Territory, was a convergence of nearly 180 countries and their youth, serving as a platform for engagement across various facets of life under the theme ‘Common Future’. For Saara, the programme was experiential learning, where attending meetings and understanding the view points of the rest of the world helped her to come up with more solutions. Saara interacted with youth delegates representing a diverse array of countries. These interactions defined Saara’s experience at the WYF 2024, ensuring a space where everyone’s opinion was valued and diverse contributions were appreciated. Saara Sharma also participated in a diverse range of workshops and activities, spanning from art and craft sessions to linguistic training, career planning, and cultural exploration, enriching her experience at the World Youth Festival.
