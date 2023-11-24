SA Jain Senior Model, Ambala City

School students won prizes at the state-level on-the-spot painting competition held by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (Union Ministry of Power) at Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5, Panchkula. In the Group A, Yuvraj Matharoo won the first prize and a cash award of Rs 50,000. Raghav got the third prize and a cash award of Rs 20,000. In the Group B, Shagun Gupta won the first prize and a cash award of Rs 50,000. Manya Dhiman won the third prize and a cash award of Rs 20,000. The students are now eligible for the national painting competition. In all the groups, the school is leading ahead. The total winning amount is Rs 1,40,000.

