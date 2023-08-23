Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Jagadhri

Independence Day was celebrated in the school. The students were taken down the memory lane with an array of performances by the young budding artistes, which included dances, patriotic songs, speeches, etc. The programme was wrapped up with a beautiful message by the Principal in which she emphasised the importance of living in peace with each other in keeping with the motto of India’s unity in diversity.
