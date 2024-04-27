Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The school pulsated with vibrant energy as it celebrated Earth Day. The day was filled with intriguing activities tailored for different classes. Kindergarten students embarked on a delightful nature walk, exploring the wonders of the Earth first hand. Through crafts, slogans, songs, stories and nature walks, they discovered ways to cherish and protect the planet, fostering a love for the environment at a young age. Classes VI to X dedicated their efforts to commemorating Earth Day through a series of dynamic initiatives. From collage making to creating catalogues and transforming trash into treasure, students passionately advocated for environmental preservation. Their witty slogans and compelling placards with the message to ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’ echoed loud and clear. The NSS Wing took out a rally in nearby residential areas to spread awareness about the importance of preserving the planet. Carrying banners and raising slogans, they passionately urged people to take action to save the Earth for future generations. Principal Anisha Ghuman, lauded the students for their dedication to celebrating and safeguarding the environmental heritage and remarked that “these activities not only enrich academic learning but also cultivate values of appreciation and stewardship”.

