Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The school is actively engaged in an online international youth exchange programme hosted by Yang Mei Senior High School in Taiwan. The programme aims to promote cross-cultural understanding and to foster global citizenship among participating students. An orientation session was held to familiarise participants with the flow of the exchange programme in which participating students Levish Jaglan and Ishnoor Kaur of Class XI and Tavleen Kaur, Vanshit, Palav and Sania of Class IX were introduced to the Taiwan school by teacher Diksha Sood. The session began with an ice-breaking game on the ‘Quizizz’ platform, encouraging interaction and companionship among the participants. Students shared their perspectives on environmental issues, various jobs in India, culture, and traditions. Levish Jaglan received a commendation for his insightful contributions and active engagement during the session. The next round of the programme, scheduled for this month promises to be an enriching experience for the students. Apart from India, other participating countries include South Korea, Turkey, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

