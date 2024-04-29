Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Class V mathematicians went on an underwater adventure, all thanks to the magic of shapes. In a fun and engaging CDKS activity, they transformed basic 2D shapes like circles, squares, and triangles into stunning aquatic creatures. The activity not only helped them identify and understand various 2D shapes but also sparked their imagination, allowing them to create a beautiful underwater world. The result was a vibrant display of colourful fish, all crafted with mathematical precision.
