Satluj World School, Derabassi

To enhance the marketing skills and creativity among students, the school organised an ‘Eco Fest 2’ on its premises. The fest started with ‘Ganesh vandana’, ‘shabad’ and ‘Gayatri mantra’. A floral welcome was given to chief guest Rittika Verma, who inaugurated the fest by cutting ribbon. Handcraft material, Diwali decorations material, best out of waste made by students of the Art n Craft Club, various types of food stalls by the Cookery Club, electronic games by the IT Club and some other fun games were the main attractions of the fest. Principal Suman Sharma congratulated the teachers, students and parents as well to make the event successful.

