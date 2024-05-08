Saupin’s School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

The investiture ceremony marked the formal induction of the newly appointed student council of the school for the academic year 2024-2025. The investiture ceremony serves as a platform to nurture leadership skills among students, empowering them to become responsible citizens and future leaders. The newly elected student council members were bestowed with badges, symbolising their designation and responsibilities. Principal Surita Sharma administered the oath taken by the council members. They pledged to carry out their duties with sincerity and integrity and promised to serve the school and their fellow students. On this occasion, scholarships worth Rs 2.6 lakh were also awarded to academic and sports achievers for the year 2023-2024. These scholarships provide an incentive to the student community to strive for excellence.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups
He said relations between India and Canada are positive over...
3 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans
Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...
Punjab: BSP candidate from Hoshiarpur LS seat Rakesh Suman joins AAP
The Hoshiarpur seat is currently represented by Union Minist...
CBI arrests 4 men for trafficking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone
These traffickers have been operating as an organised networ...
Air India Express cabin crew go on 'mass sick' leave, 80 flights cancelled
Sources said the senior employees, including the cabin crew,...