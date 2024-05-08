Saupin’s School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

The investiture ceremony marked the formal induction of the newly appointed student council of the school for the academic year 2024-2025. The investiture ceremony serves as a platform to nurture leadership skills among students, empowering them to become responsible citizens and future leaders. The newly elected student council members were bestowed with badges, symbolising their designation and responsibilities. Principal Surita Sharma administered the oath taken by the council members. They pledged to carry out their duties with sincerity and integrity and promised to serve the school and their fellow students. On this occasion, scholarships worth Rs 2.6 lakh were also awarded to academic and sports achievers for the year 2023-2024. These scholarships provide an incentive to the student community to strive for excellence.

