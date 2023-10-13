SD Public School (Primary Wing), Jagadhri

A spirited rally promoting the ‘Clean India’ campaign was organised on the school campus. It was led by enthusiastic kindergarten students and their dedicated teachers. The event was inaugurated by the Headmistress, who emphasised the significance of cleanliness in her opening remarks. The young participants, clad in costumes relevant to the cause, added colour and vibrancy to the event. They were holding banners with catchy slogans that echoed their commitment to a cleaner India. Throughout the rally, the air resonated with the students’ lively chants, making a powerful statement about their dedication to the important cause. The event not only raised awareness about cleanliness but also instilled a sense of responsibility among the students. It showcased their eagerness to contribute to a cleaner and healthier India, setting a positive example for all.