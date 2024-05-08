Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali

With the aim to inculcate the habit of handwashing among children and to educate them to maintain good personal and general hygiene, World Hand Hygiene Day was observed by tiny tots of the kindergarten wing of the school. Students were educated about personal hygiene and cleanliness. A handwashing activity was also organised. Tiny tots were made aware of washing their hands before having their meals as dirty hands are the root cause of various diseases. Teachers taught kids the five easy steps of washing hands. Interactive activity was done to teach the students about dos and don’ts of hand hygiene.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali