Solitaire International School, Panchkula

A workshop on smart investor awareness was conducted at the school for the teaching and non-teaching staff. The programme, presented by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited), aimed to equip staff with the knowledge and tools to make informed investment decisions. The workshop covered the fundamentals of various securities, including equity shares (stocks), mutual fund units, and government securities. Participants learnt how investing can play a crucial role in building financial security for their future.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala
PM Modi will start his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Punjab by ...
Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city
Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...
Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts
Free, uninterrupted power supply is one of the poll planks o...
Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda
Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...
There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells Supreme Court
Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...