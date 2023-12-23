Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

Students of the Divinity and Music Department of the school participated in various Gurmat Competitions organised at Gurudwara Patshahi Dasween, Sector 8, Chandigarh, to mark Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev. School students bagged prizes in Gurbani Kanth, Kavita Competition, Lecture Competition, Individual Kirtan and Group Shabad Kirtan. The students bagged six first prizes, three second prizes and one third prize. The school won maximum number of prizes.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurpurb #Sikhs