St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh

The school conducted the investiture ceremony to elect the new student council both for seniors and juniors. The school captain, school vice-captain, discipline in charges, cleanliness ministers, LA ministers, sports captains, and house captains took pledge to work earnestly and uphold the honour and glory of the institution. The candidates delivered strong speeches in front of the students and teachers in order to qualify for the elections. A democratic voting procedure was set in pace which ultimately formed the school student council of the year 2024-25. It was a proud moment for all the new office-bearers as they were standing tall while holding the flags and receiving the sashes from Principal Sr Siji Isaac and Vice-Principal Sr Regina. Sr Siji encouraged the new student council to uphold the legacy of the school and be the role model as a leader.

