St Soldier International Convent School, Ph VII, Mohali

To celebrate Diwali, the school organised a visit to an old-age home situated in Sector 15, Chandigarh. The inmates welcomed the children with their beautiful smiles. To break the monotony of their lives, students presented a few songs, dances and skits for them. Students also made them sing and dance along with them. Some of them broke into tears when the students presented them with Diwali gifts, which included diya and candles decorated by the school students.

