St Soldier’s School, Panchkula

The school embraced the spirit of Labour Day with gusto and admiration. The occasion saw students expressing their gratitude through poignant poetry recitals, articulate speeches, and heartfelt handmade cards presented to the diligent support staff. The principal’s address underscored their indispensable role in shaping society. The event concluded on a sweet note with the distribution of sweets, symbolising the collective appreciation and unity within the school community. The celebration exemplifies the school’s ethos of recognising and honouring the efforts of all individuals.

