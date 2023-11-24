St.Xavier's High School, Panchkula

An Inter -house walkathon on the theme ‘Eco-Friendly Diwali’ was held at the school. The objective of this activity was to encourage students to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali. The students of classes VI to IX participated in it. Principal George S. Shear addressed the students and made them aware of the ill-effects of bursting crackers.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Snag set right, drilling to resume
Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe...
Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann
Farmers are staging a dharna in the middle of the Jalandhar-...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa
The accident takes place on Thursday evening