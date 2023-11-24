St.Xavier's High School, Panchkula

An Inter -house walkathon on the theme ‘Eco-Friendly Diwali’ was held at the school. The objective of this activity was to encourage students to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali. The students of classes VI to IX participated in it. Principal George S. Shear addressed the students and made them aware of the ill-effects of bursting crackers.

