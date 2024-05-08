Students of Broadway Public School, Manal, visit Tribune office

The school organised an industrial visit to The Tribune, Chandigarh, for 50 students of classes XI and XII (commerce and humanities). The students were introduced to the manufacturing processes of the newspaper. The Tribune staff welcomed the students and detailed the processes undertaken in the production of the newspaper. Later, the students were introduced to the stringent quality, marketing, packaging, and distribution norms. Chairman of the institution Ranjeet Singh Cheema, Director Navreet Kaur Cheema, and Principal MA Saify extended their compliments to the students and the management of The Tribune, Chandigarh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups
He said relations between India and Canada are positive over...
3 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans
Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...
Punjab: BSP candidate from Hoshiarpur LS seat Rakesh Suman joins AAP
The Hoshiarpur seat is currently represented by Union Minist...
CBI arrests 4 men for trafficking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone
These traffickers have been operating as an organised networ...
Air India Express cabin crew go on 'mass sick' leave, 80 flights cancelled
Sources said the senior employees, including the cabin crew,...