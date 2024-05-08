Students of Broadway Public School, Manal, visit Tribune office

The school organised an industrial visit to The Tribune, Chandigarh, for 50 students of classes XI and XII (commerce and humanities). The students were introduced to the manufacturing processes of the newspaper. The Tribune staff welcomed the students and detailed the processes undertaken in the production of the newspaper. Later, the students were introduced to the stringent quality, marketing, packaging, and distribution norms. Chairman of the institution Ranjeet Singh Cheema, Director Navreet Kaur Cheema, and Principal MA Saify extended their compliments to the students and the management of The Tribune, Chandigarh.

