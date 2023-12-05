Viveka Foundations Senior Secondary School, Bhawarna

The school hosted a spectacular Diwali Fair, bringing together students, teachers, parents and the local community. The Inter-house competition featured delicious food stalls, thrilling games, and showcases of student creativity. Attendees enjoyed a diverse range of flavourful dishes, engaging games, and captivating handcrafted paintings. School founder and Director Kusum Rana and Principal Dr Mousami Thapa attended the fair.
