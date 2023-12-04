Wunder School, New Chandigarh

The school’s Gurpurb celebration soared remarkable heights at Gurdwara Sahib Blaak, as students of classes I to X delved deep into the profound teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Beyond the intellectual exploration, the sacred ambience resonated with the harmonious recitation of shabad path done by students, creating an indelible musical tapestry that enriched their enlightening journey. The students’ collective devotion and musical rendition added a spiritual dimension, making this celebration truly memorable.
