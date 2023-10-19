Google to make Pixel smartphone series in India: Rick Osterloh

New Delhi, October 19
Internet major Google will make the Pixel series of smartphones in India and they will become available from 2024 onwards, a senior company official said on Thursday.
Google Senior Vice President for Devices and Services, Rick Osterloh, said the company will partner with international contract manufacturers to make the phones in India.
“We will start manufacturing Google Pixel series smartphones in India,” Osterloh said at the Google for India event here.
He made the announcement in the presence of Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
