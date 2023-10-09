 107 reasons to smile : The Tribune India

107 reasons to smile

From Jakarta’s 70 medals to breaching the 100-medal mark in Hangzhou, India’s haul signals bigger things in times ahead

107 reasons to smile

Spectators capture the performances by artists during the closing ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. PTI



Rohit Mahajan in Hangzhou

Large numbers, round figures do excite people. When 99 turns to 100, the increase of one unit confers greatness on an achievement.

India’s 107 medals at the 19th Asian Games mark a significant high — the count represents a 50 per cent increase over the country’s previous best at one Asiad, 70 at Jakarta five years ago.

In 2018, India finished eighth on the medals table, with 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze medals. But the number of medals up for grabs was very high — 1,553. A better indicator of India’s performance would be their success rate, ie the number of medals won out of the total available. On this count, India’s performance in 2018, especially as the second-most populous country in Asia, could be said to be underwhelming — they won a rather paltry 4.51 per cent of the medals available in Jakarta.

There’s reason to be happier with Hangzhou, even if ever so slightly, for India’s share of the medals has risen —107 out of 1,593, ie 6.71%. This is the real measure of India’s success; now the most populous nation in Asia, and the world, India’s success rate at the Asiad has improved from 4.51% to 6.71% in five years. Consequently, India has surged from eighth in 2018 to fourth now on the medals table. India’s share of gold medals has gone up to 28, a rise of 75% over the 16 gold won in 2018.

  • 6.71 PER CENT: India’s success rate at the Asiad has improved from 4.51% to 6.71% in five years
  • 75 PER CENT: India’s share of gold medals has gone up to 28, a rise of 75% over the 16 gold won in 2018.
  • 24.4 PER CENT: China won 383 out of the 1,593 medals available in Hangzhou, an increase of 24.04% from Jakarta

Just for perspective, it would be relevant to examine China’s success rate in Jakarta and here. They won 383 out of the 1,593 medals available in Hangzhou, a staggering share of 24.04%; five years ago, China had won 289 medals out of the 1,553 available, ie 18.60%; in other words, while 40 medals more were available in Hangzhou than in Bangkok, China’s medal count has risen by 94! On home turf, China has left everyone else far in its wake.

Top-class

Some of India’s performances in Hangzhou would be good enough for gold in the Olympics — Neeraj Chopra’s title with a best of 88.88m in men’s javelin, for instance; and the men’s doubles badminton gold by Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. The three medals in men’s badminton are rated very highly by chief coach Pullela Gopichand because of Asia’s matchless strength in badminton.

World, Asian and national records, and personal bests, are other markers of an improved performance. Indian shooters set three world records in Hangzhou; the shooters also created 11 national records, out of the total 23 new national marks achieved by Indian athletes here. Eleven Asian Games records were set by Indians — six in shooting, four in archery and one in athletics.

India had sent its largest-ever Asiad contingent to Hangzhou — 651 athletes, 329 men and 322 women. Female athletes brought home 54 medals, i.e., 50.40 per cent, of the total of 107.

India won six gold on Friday, including in men’s and women’s kabaddi, men’s cricket, and compound archery. The medals in athletics were especially sweet as they were secured before the biggest crowds at the biggest venue here, the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium — Neeraj Chopra later marvelled at the rare night of success there, with Indians winning several medals. “There were so many Indian flags being raised, it felt we were on the top of the world,” Chopra said.

In Hangzhou, India won 28 out of 482 gold medals available, ie 5.80 per cent; China won 41.70% of the available gold (201 of 482). In 2018, India had won 3.43% of the gold (16 of 466); China had grabbed 28.32% (132 out of 466). Just for a bit of perspective, here is a nugget from 1951. India won 15 out of 57 gold medals available at the inaugural Asiad in New Delhi, ie over 26 per cent. Despite a surge in India’s numbers, the 1951 percentage is unlikely to be emulated by Indian contingents over the next few editions.

#Asian Games

