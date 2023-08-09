 Breaking into world's top three is my target now, not Olympics: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Breaking into world's top three is my target now, not Olympics: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy

Breaking into world's top three is my target now, not Olympics: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy

Prannoy won the Malaysia Masters in May and finished runner-up at Australian Open on August 6

Breaking into world's top three is my target now, not Olympics: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy

HS Prannoy. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, August 9

He may be one of the front-runners in the Olympic race but star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy doesn't want to think about Paris right now and is instead focussing on "short-term targets" like breaking into the world's top three.

The most consistent Indian singles player in the last 12 months, Prannoy, ranked world number 9, won the Malaysia Masters in May and came within sniffing distance of bagging another title in Sydney, before finishing runner-up at last week's Australian Open.

"Right now, probably I am in a good position. I had a few decent tournaments post-May but I would say I am never satisfied and I always want to go out there and win big tournaments, that's been always my ambition," Prannoy told PTI.

"Last couple of years, I have been consistently able to play quarterfinals and semifinals and now I am trying to make sure that I go that extra one more round and be in the final and win those tournaments."

The 31-year-old Indian, who reached three quarterfinals and a semifinal besides the two finals this season, had achieved the world number 8 ranking in 2017 before health issues affected his game as he plummeted to 33 in 2021.

However, the man from Thiruvananthapuram returned to the top 10 in December last year before achieving a career-best world number 7 ranking in May this year.

"In the coming months that will be the challenge: to get into the top five, or be in the top three in the world, which I have never been able to do till now. I think that is the target as of now. I am not looking way ahead, at the Olympics," Prannoy said.

"Now the targets are much shorter, how we can perform next week or say World Championship or China Open, that's the only target and the rest of things will take care of itself."

The next assignment will be the World Championships (August 21-27) in Denmark, followed by China Open Super 1000 (September 5-10) and the Asian Games (September 23–October 8) in Hangzhou.

Prannoy had quarterfinal finishes in last two editions of the World championships but he doesn't want to put himself under any kind of pressure this time as recovery will be the key, especially after coming from three successive tournaments.

"I am not really looking into the world championships as of now, I know it is just two weeks away. To be honest, we had three back-to-back tournaments -- Korea, Japan and Australia," he said.

Prannoy, who played a pivotal role in India's epic Thomas Cup win, reached the pre-quarters in Korea, and quarters in Japan before making the final in Australia.

"Looking forward to the World Championships, we hardly have 10 days. With a hectic schedule, it is tough to get back to 100 per cent in such a short span, but yes, I will try to get my body ready for the World Championships.

"But I am not really forcing myself in any way saying that I should perform really well in the World Championships, because we have to understand that we have to take care of the body first, because we have a really long season ahead."

The 12-month Olympic Qualification period began on May 1, 2023 and will run until April 28, 2024, with players across the globe competing week after week, fighting for the ranking points with the Race to Paris ranking lists (as of April 30, 2024) used to determine the initial list of qualifiers.

#HS Prannoy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 15 IAS and 16 PCS officers transferred; see complete list

2
Nation

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

3
Haryana

40 S+4 units sealed in Gurugram for commercial activities

4
Sports

Harmanpreet's double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners

5
J & K

‘Not fit for job’, IPS officer Basant Rath retired prematurely

6
Nation

No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

7
Himachal

Buses begin to ply on Shimla-Chandigarh Highway; sigh of relief for commuters

8
Nation EXPLAINER

History repeats itself: From Rahul’s ‘hug’ and ‘aankhon ki gustakhiyan’ in 2018 to ‘flying kiss’ in 2023

9
Nation

'Your history soaked in blood': Smriti Irani rebuts Rahul Gandhi with Kashmiri Pandit genocide, Sikh massacre jibes

10
Punjab

Punjab Bandh: Shopkeeper opens fires at protester in Moga

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply amid fierce Manipur debate

No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply today on fierce Manipur debate

Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged

Parliament 'flying kiss':  Smriti Irani is suffering from ‘Rahul-phobia’, says Cong MP; ex-colleague Priyanka says ‘BJP can't accept love’

Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'

Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' a...

Centre's Bill excludes CJI for selection of CEC and other ECs

Centre's Bill excludes CJI for selection of CEC and other ECs

The Selection Committee will be chaired by PM, with the LoP ...

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Says they banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at o...

RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...


Cities

View All

12 kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 held: Punjab Police

12kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 arrested

Normal life disrupted, shops remain closed on bandh call

Pvt schools remain shut, govt institutions open

Security beefed up ahead of I-Day celebrations

Farmers, workers hold protest outside DC office in Amritsar

Two officials’ arrest exposes deep-rooted corruption in Chandigarh MC

Two officials’ arrest exposes deep-rooted corruption in Chandigarh MC

Another Chandigarh cop nabbed in extortion case

Act against erring cops, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells officials of Punjab Government

Stagnant water, broken tracks at Leisure Valley, walkers fume

Faced with protest, GMCH-32 recalls order for replacing staff

AAP, BJP exchange barbs over uniform allowance

AAP, BJP exchange barbs over uniform allowance

SC judge recuses from hearing Umar Khalid’s bail application

Fire breaks out at plywood shop in Delhi

Man stabbed to death in Delhi

Youth beaten to death, 3 nabbed

Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Jalandhar's sports goods manufacturers feel the heat of Manipur crisis

Hoshiarpur youth drowns in Canada

Traffic comes to a standstill in Hoshiarpur

Bandh near total in Phagwara, Nakodar, Shahkot, Nurmahal

Civic body continues to ignore issues, residents bear the brunt

Civic body continues to ignore issues, residents bear the brunt

SAD leaders raise objections against draft ward delimitation

3 held for murdering factory worker

Commissionerate Police launch offensive against drugs, gangsters

Married woman kills self, brother cries foul

Patiala cops crack woman’s murder

Patiala cops crack woman's murder

Speed up water supply projects in Patiala, officials told

4 AMOs shifted, work hit at Patiala ayurvedic pharmacy

11 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district

Committed to welfare of freedom fighters: Minister