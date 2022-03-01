‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 1

Twitterati reacted with surprise after a tweet from Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s account read: ‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’

From asking whether the skipper’s account has been hacked to posting hilarious memes, neitzens had a field day.

Cricket balls are edible…right? — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

The star Indian batter has also posted two tweets earlier in the day, setting off the speculation that his account might have been hacked.

Screenshot of tweets posted from Rohit Sharma's account.

Here are some reactions to Rohit Sharma’s tweets:

Account hacked? Or overdose of Vadapav???? — Venky (@Charan_1402) March 1, 2022

@TwitterIndia @ImRo45 's account is hacked ig, so kindly restore it?? — Ujjwal Agarwal (@IamUa45) March 1, 2022

#hacked