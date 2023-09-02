 Diamond League: No encore from Neeraj Chopra : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Diamond League: No encore from Neeraj Chopra

Diamond League: No encore from Neeraj Chopra

Fatigued Neeraj Chopra second in Zurich

Diamond League: No encore from Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra registered a best throw of 85.71m. Reuters



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

It is not normal for Neeraj Chopra to start badly in a javelin competition and if occasionally he does, he recovers quickly. However, the reigning Olympics and world champion looked out of sorts in the Zurich leg of the Diamond League yesterday.

After starting the competition with an unimpressive 80.79 metres, the 25-year-old registered two consecutive foul throws. Fifth after three attempts, Chopra then recovered with a throw of 85.22m to climb up to second. After another foul, he improved his distance to 85.71m to secure the second place finish. Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch finished on top with a throw of 85.86m. Germany’s Julian Weber finished third with 85.04m.

Chopra said that since there was hardly any time between the World Championships in Budapest and the Zurich meet, he perhaps could not go all-out in this competition.

“It was like I was competing in three competitions in a week’s time,” Chopra said. “During the World Championships qualification, I had to be prepared. It was only one throw but it is the same process. Then in the final, I had to go all-out. We had to then travel from Budapest to Zurich. We (athletes) were all tired but my focus was to stay healthy and enjoy the competition,” he added.

“One can relax in a competition like this as unlike the Worlds we are not representing the country. I wanted to take part and enjoy the competition. Now I have qualified for the Diamond League Finals but yes I did not push that hard to stay healthy,” he added.

Chopra, who is the first Indian track and field athlete to win back-to-back World Championships medals, also touched upon the fatigue factor. “I was fatigued, yes. I did a lot of warm-up throws yesterday and that may have played a part. It took a while for me to get warmed up. I was struggling in the first three throws as I was not feeling the rhythm in my run-up. I did not feel that I was fully warmed up for the competition. I pushed myself in the last three throws,” he said.

“I had only one training session in Zurich. The day I won in Budapest, I slept very late as there was a medal ceremony and I had to give my sample, so it was like three-four in the morning. We stayed there for a day and then we came to Zurich and had a session but you get tired from all this travel,” he added.

The next big competition where Chopra will be seen in action will be the Diamond League Finals in Eugene, USA, on September 16-17. It will be followed by the Asian Games, which begin a week later in Hangzhou, China. Chopra will have to find a way to peak at both the events. “There is hardly any time between those competitions. I have to be prepared for both Eugene and the Asian Games. The main thing is the travel time and it will be a problem. I have to give it my all at the Diamond League Finals and at the Asian Games, which will the last competition for me this year. There is no time but I have to be mentally prepared and be mindful of recovery, nutrition and plan it well,” he said.

Defending Olympics title

The Czech great Jan Zelezny is the only javelin thrower to win three Olympics gold medals, and Neeraj Chopra said the only way he could match his icon’s feat is by staying focussed and injury-free. “It is possible if we stay focused. I want to repeat those titles and I will do everything that I can to make it happen,” Chopra said. “To win for the first time was a big challenge for me. But now there will be bigger challenges ahead as everybody will be ready. There will be more pressure on me as there is a lot of expectation on me to do well. The important thing is to stay away from injury,” he added.

#Javelin Throw #Neeraj Chopra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

2
Punjab

Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar

3
Punjab

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

4
India

Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to fight LS polls together ‘as far as possible’, seat-sharing in ‘collaborative spirit of give and take’

5
Entertainment

Sunny Deol wishes mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares adorable pictures

6
India

Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election'

7
India

When a customer asked for UPI QR code, this woman vegetable vendor did this

8
India

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538-crore bank fraud case

9
Lifestyle

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Tarn Taran to attempt Rs 1 crore question in Kaun Banega Crorepati

10
Jalandhar

Jalandhar student Upkirat Singh Multani bags US scholarship

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Will fight LS elections together ‘as far as possible’: INDIA passes resolution

Will fight Lok Sabha elections together 'as far as possible': INDIA passes resolution

Says spirit of ‘give and take’ to govern seat-sharing | Khar...

Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability

Former President Ram Nath Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability

US looks to drum up support for Ukraine

US looks to drum up support for Ukraine

Rajesh Khullar appointed CPS to Haryana CM

Rajesh Khullar appointed CPS to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Security beefed up for summit, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill


Cities

View All

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Traffic police, Amritsar MC impound 40 autos defying life cap of 15 years

More to Punjab youth than addiction & migration, says Jaskaran of KBC fame

Malaysia Airlines to start flights from November 8

Ward Watch Ward No 12: Sanitation, unpaved streets major issues in Ward No. 12

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Chandigarh records 7% jump in GST collection to Rs 192 crore

Panjab University Polls: 9 in fray for top post; new equations emerge

Panjab University Polls: From safety to amenities, students list priorities

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

L-G says there’s God in every particle as AAP objects to ‘Shivling’ fountains

Three robbers held after encounter in Faridabad

Elderly woman raped in Delhi, DCW issues notice to police

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Kapurthala DC launches ‘Mera Bill’ app

Toll charges hiked at Ladhowal plaza

Four held for transformer thefts

Start work on Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road: MP Rinku

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas

Patwaris give up additional charge at 291 revenue circles in district, people hit

Three attack NRI with swords in Ludhiana

16-year-old held for bid to rape minor

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Two cousins mowed down by PRTC bus in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Punjab Pollution Control Board approval must for dairy farms, gaushalas

Fatehgarh Sahib cops bust gang of chain, phone snatchers, nab 3