Sunil Gavaskar advises Rohit Sharma to take some time off from IPL

New Delhi, April 26
Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar feels that Mumbai Indians and India captain Rohit Sharma should take “a little bit of a break” from the ongoing Indian Premier League so that he can keep himself fresh for the World Test Championship final in June.
Gavaskar said Rohit can come back for the last three-four matches of MI’s IPL campaign so that he is in rhythm for the WTC final, starting from June 7 in London. The IPL final is on May 28.
MI have played seven matches so far, and Rohit has scored 181 runs, with one half-century, at an average of 25.86 and a strike rate of 135.07. “Honestly, I would also say that Rohit should maybe take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship. He can come back again for the last few matches, but right now he should take a little bit of a breather himself,” Gavaskar said.
“I do believe that at this stage, he needs a little bit of a break, and come back for the last three or four matches so that he is in rhythm for the World Test Championship,” he said.
MI are seventh spot in the 10-team table with three wins. Gavaskar wondered if Rohit had already started thinking about the WTC final, given the importance of the match. “I would like to see some change in the batting order (for Mumbai Indians),” he said. “He (Rohit) is looking just that little bit preoccupied. Maybe at this stage he is thinking about the WTC (final), I don’t know,” said the former India captain.
