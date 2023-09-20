 Golden generation : The Tribune India

Golden generation

Ghosal-led Indians on mission to conquer Asia

Golden generation

Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik won gold at the 2022 World Championships.



Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Chandigarh, September 19

When Anahat Singh was just two years old, Saurav Ghosal was already a three-time Asian Games medallist.

As the 15-year-old prodigy prepares to make her Asian Games debut, the indefatigable Ghosal is ready for another foray into the continental event.

1 India have won only one gold in squash at the Asian Games. India’s total medals are 13 (1 gold, 3 silver, 9 bronze). At the last edition, India won 5 medals (1 silver, 4 bronze)

7 Saurav Ghosal has won seven medals — the most by an India — at the Asian Games

INDIA’S SQUAD

Men’s team Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu

Women’s team Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna

An eight-time medallist at the Asian Games, having finished on the podium at every edition since 2006, Ghosal is hungry for more.

At 37, Ghosal, who turned professional 20 years ago, is still India’s flagbearer in squash. Last year, he won two bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games, to add to a silver from 2018, and a mixed doubles gold at the World Doubles Championships. Earlier this year, he helped the Indian team to a third-place finish in the World Cup.

In the Asian Games, Ghosal is the only Indian to reach the final in the individual section. He suffered a heart-breaking loss in 2014, after being up 2-0 in the five-game final, but still returned four years later to win his third individual and fifth overall bronze medal.

Despite the age factor going against him, Ghosal will look to defy the odds and win a historic gold for India. Nine years ago, Ghosal had already played his part in winning India their first gold, in the men’s team event, in the sport. The team could not replicate its success at the last edition, winning bronze. However, with two players from the 2014 team — Harinder Pal Singh (34 years old) and Mahesh Mangaonkar (29) — by Ghosal’s side, India will be banking on their vast experience to win their second gold.

Leading the women’s charge will also be a couple of highly decorated veteran players — 37-year-old Joshna Chinappa and 31-year-old Dipika Pallikal Karthik. Both are four-time medallists at the Asian Games.

It is in the doubles event, though, that the duo has found most success. Joshna and Dipika, who won the women’s doubles gold in the 2014 CWG, have again found a rich vein of form. Last year, they won the women’s doubles gold at the World Doubles Championships. Dipika won another gold in the mixed doubles with Ghosal. Incidentally, the Hangzhou edition will be the first time that the Asian Games will have a doubles (mixed) event.

The women’s team won back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions. Hopefully, the addition of the teenage sensation Anahat — the under-15 Asian champion in 2022 and the under-17 Asian champion in 2023 — can add the spark that would take the team to gold.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

India-Canada row: What are the implications and at stake for Sikhs

2
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

3
World

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi amid row over separatist leader's killing

4
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

5
Diaspora

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

6
Punjab

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour  over his ‘earlier remarks’

7
Punjab

Eight passengers die, several injured after bus falls into feeder canal in Punjab’s Muktsar

8
Diaspora

9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups have bases in Canada; India’s deportation requests ignored: Officials

9
Punjab

Trudeau unfortunately walked into trap owing to vote-bank politics, says Capt Amarinder Singh

10
Entertainment

Tamil actor Vijay Antony's daughter found hanging at home

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...

Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill

Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill

We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...

Nostalgia, hope grip MPs as they leave old House for new

Nostalgia, hope grip MPs as they leave old House for new

Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Nijjar’s murder?

Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?

Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party

Must set high goals, can’t paint big pictures on small canvas: PM

Must set high goals, can't paint big pictures on small canvas: PM Modi

Says India ‘Vishwamitra’ in new global order


Cities

View All

Mundapind snake bite case: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Tarn Taran snake bite deaths: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Intermittent spells of rain leave Amritsar district paddy farmers worried

After farmers, now traders join chorus to resume trade with Pakistan via Attari

Water level in Beas rises, desilting of fields affected

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 25: Choked sewers, dilapidated roads, lack of sanitation bane of residents

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Tech boost for Chandigarh Police Dept’s forensic capabilities

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 probes negligence during HIV+ve patient’s surgery

Work begins on Sector 40-D drainage in Chandigarh

Three proclaimed offenders nabbed

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Gang of illegal travel agents busted, 2 held

No end to students’ ordeal studying inside leaking tents

Hoshiarpur: Health officials raid Soya Cafe, find kitchen full of cockroaches, flies

Several injured in group clash near Valmiki Gate

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway begins in district

Weather takes a pleasant turn

Rs 3.5 crore recovered in Ludhiana robbery case

Former PSPCL employee jailed in corruption case

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Federation holds education convention ‘Gyan Kharag’

Continuous drizzle in Patiala district

JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Six farm fire incidents recorded in Amritsar