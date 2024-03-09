India consolidate top spot in WTC table after 4-1 series win over England

Dubai, March 9
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team consolidated its top position in the World Test Championship rankings following its 4-1 series win over England.
India, following their innings and 64-run victory in Dharamsala on Saturday, improved their percentage points from 64.58 to 68.51 after nine matches.
India have won six, lost two and drawn one match in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
New Zealand, with 60 percentage points, are at second spot.
Despite lacking several frontline players and starting the five-match series with a loss in the first Test at Hyderabad, India bounced back remarkably to decimate England.
“The victory by an innings and 64 runs in Dharamsala helped them gain 12 crucial WTC points, taking their tally to 74. This has lifted their point percentage from 64.58 to 68.51,” ICC said in a statement.
India had jumped from second to first spot on the WTC table earlier this week after New Zealand lost to Australia by 172 runs in the opening Test at Wellington.
Australia are third on the table with 59.09 percentage points.
England are at eighth spot with 17.5 percentage points following the series loss to India.
