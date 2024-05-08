 India women eye T20I series clean-sweep against Bangladesh : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • India women eye T20I series clean-sweep against Bangladesh

India women eye T20I series clean-sweep against Bangladesh

The 5th and final T20 International starts at 3.30 pm on Thursday

India women eye T20I series clean-sweep against Bangladesh

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Sylhet (Bangladesh), May 8

The Indian women’s cricket team would look to complete a 5-0 series whitewash when it faces a vanquished Bangladesh in the fifth and final T20 International of a weather-hit series here on Thursday.

The Indian bowlers have outperformed the batters, though two matches out of the four have been curtailed due to inclement weather. In the second match, India were to chase just 29 runs from 5.2 overs, and the batters got less overs to score.

Across four matches, India have only one fifty to show, by Shafali Verma (51) in the first match. Smriti Mandhana has a highest of 47 and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has managed a best knock of 39 so far.

The performance does not reflect well on the team’s batting core, considering that Bangladesh will host the women’s T20 World Cup in October.

Mandhana and Kaur would be looking to grab the opportunity on Thursday and score big.

Kaur, especially, would be looking to carry the momentum after her 39 off 26 in the last match on Monday, which was a 14-over-a-side affair. India won the match by 56 runs under Duckworth-Lewis method.

Shafali has been inconsistent, though she is the highest scorer for India with 84 runs in this series, which is one more than Mandhana (83). Kaur has 75 runs from the four matches.

On Thursday, the Indian batters will have the last chance to take as many lessons as possible from this tour, regarding conditions and pitches.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana’s form has declined after a half century in teh first match. She totals 86 runs from four matches.

Sultana will once again be the key for Bangladesh’s fortunes though she has not been among too many runs after making 51 in the first match on April 28.

The Indian bowlers have, however, done well on the slow pitches on offer here, with left-arm spinner Radha Yadav leading the chart with seven wickets.

She has found able support from pacers Pooja Vastrakar (5 wickets) and Renuka Singh (4), and off-spinner Shreyanka Patil (4).

Veteran Deepti Sharma has also taken five wickets after her fine 2/13 performance in the fourth match on Monday.

Bangladesh’s Rabeya Khan is currently second in the bowling chart with six wickets from four matches. The 19-year-old pacer Marufa Akter has also impressed with five wickets from four matches.

On the batting front, Bangladesh will bank on Sultana to counter the experienced Indian attack. But she will need support from the likes of Dilara Akter and Murshida Khatun if Bangladesh are to snatch a consolation win.

Bangladesh’s last T20I win over India came in 2023 at Mirpur, and Sultana was a part of that match.

The Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur ©, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Shafali Verma, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Saika Ishaque.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c&wk), Murshida Khatun, Rubya Haider, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna, Habiba Islam.

Match starts at 3.30 PM IST.

