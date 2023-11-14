 Indian Army doctor wins 5 gold medals at 50-nation Health Games meet : The Tribune India

  India
  Indian Army doctor wins 5 gold medals at 50-nation Health Games meet

His victories in the 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m, 5,000m, and cross-country events make him the only athlete to achieve this feat in 2023

Photo for representation. iStock



IANS

New Delhi, November 14

Indian Army Medical Corps officer Lt Col Sanjeev Malik, who is currently posted in the President's Body Guards at Rashtrapati Bhawan, has scripted history by winning five gold medals at the 42nd World Medicine and Health Games in Colombia. 

His victories in the 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m, 5,000m, and cross-country events make him the only athlete to achieve this feat in 2023 and one of a select few since the games began in 1978, the Defence Ministry said.

The World Medicine and Health Games, often regarded as the Olympic Games for health professionals, have evolved into the most prestigious global sporting event within the medical community.

With a legacy dating back to 1978, the Games annually attract over 2,500 participants from more than 50 different nations.

These health care professionals engage in approximately 20 sports disciplines, both individually and collectively, all while upholding the core values of Olympism.

Lt Col Sanjeev's success not only highlights his personal excellence but also showcases the dedication of health care professionals globally, blending their medical expertise with athletic achievements.

The DG of the Armed Forces Medical Services Lt Gen Daljit Singh has congratulated Lt Col Malik for his spectacular performance.

