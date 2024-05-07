India’s march vs Bangla continues

PTI

Sylhet, May 6

India continued their dominant run against Bangladesh with a 56-run win via Duckworth-Lewis method (DLS) in the rain-curtailed fourth women’s T20I here today.

India now lead the five-match series 4-0.

A late start and then over-an-hour-long delay due to persistent rain and hail meant that the contest had to be shortened.

Harmanpreet Kaur (38 runs) and Richa Ghosh (24) shared a 44-run stand to help India post 122/6 against Bangladesh after rain reduced the contest to 14 overs a side.

The hosts had to chase 125 in 14 overs under the DLS method to secure their first win of the series.

But the batters, barring opener Dilara Akter (21), Rubya Haider (13) and Shorifa Khatun (11 not out), failed to reach double digits as they kept losing wickets at regularl intervals.

India handed a maiden debut to 33-year-old leg spinner Asha Sobhana, who returned with figures of 2/18 in three overs.

Senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma (2/13) picked two wickets while Radha Yadav (1/12) and pacer Pooja Vastrakar (1/15) accounted for one batter each as India restricted Bangladesh to 68/7.

Earlier, playing her 300th international game, Kaur stitched a crucial partnership with the big-hitting Ghosh (24) to inflate India’s total.

The duo came out after the rain break with positive intent and shared as many as eight boundaries and a six in a span of 28 deliveries.

