 India's top wrestlers spend night sleeping in the open 'on a footpath' : The Tribune India

India's top wrestlers spend night sleeping in the open 'on a footpath'

‘Will sit here until we get justice,' says  Vinesh Phogat

India's top wrestlers spend night sleeping in the open 'on a footpath'

Wrestlers spend night at Delhi protest site. PTI



ANI

New Delhi, April 23

India’s top wrestlers spent the night sleeping in the open ‘on a footpath’.

Having waited for three months, star wrestlers again started their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday and said that they took the step alleging after no action was taken in the matter and said that the FIR has not been registered against WFI chief.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who is among the ace wrestlers protesting in Jantar Mantar on Sunday, broke down and asserted that the wrestling community will not go "till we don't get justice".

"We will sit here day and night till the time we get justice. We will sit here," Vinesh Phogat got emotional while speaking to the media.

"It is about our safety and if we international medal-winning female wrestlers are not safe then who is safe? We are from a wrestling family and we are trying to save it till our last breath," Phogat added.

When asked about the working of the committee, Vinesh said she is unaware of the working of the committee.

"We don't know what the committee is doing. We are asking for justice and we came in front of the entire public to ask for justice and here we are again." "It's been 3 months, and we haven't got justice, that's why we are protesting again. We demand justice, FIR has not been registered yet. We are grateful that DCW is supporting us" Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on DCW's notice to Delhi Police for reportedly failing to register an FIR in sexual harassment case of women wrestlers.

Ace India wrestler Sakshi Malik also broke down while interacting with the media as wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar.

"We wanted to file a sexual harassment FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Two days ago we got a complaint filed but FIR hasn't been registered yet. There are seven female wrestlers and one of them is a minor. We want the investigation to happen fast. It is a sensitive matter. We are being framed as liars which we cannot bear. We are waiting for two and a half months now but no one is listening. People are saying we are spent force that is why we are protesting. We just won a medal at CWG 2022," Sakshi Malik told the media at Jantar Mantar.

It is pertinent to mention that top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded. They had accused the body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers.

The wrestlers protested against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in January this year.Following the protest, in January, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches. The committee was given the task of submitting a report on the issue to the ministry.

Olympic medalist Mary Kom is heading the Oversight Committee. Former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former shuttler Trupti Murgunde, SAI member Radhica Sreeman, ex-CEO of the Target Olympic Podium Plan Rajesh Rajagopalan, and CWG gold medalist Babita Phogat are the other members of the Mary Kom-led committee.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

2
Nation

Discreet silence by UK helped Amritpal Singh's detention

3
Punjab

Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Haryana

Gurugram: 12-km green corridor created for lungs transportation from IGI Airport to Medanta hospital

5
Science Technology

Elon Musk restores Twitter blue tick of high-profile accounts without charging a penny

6
Nation

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

7
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

8
Punjab

Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode may have played mediator in Amritpal’s arrest

9
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

10
Punjab

Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested

Don't Miss

View All
From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Top News

India’s top wrestlers spent night sleeping in ‘on a footpath’

India's top wrestlers spend night sleeping in the open 'on a footpath'

‘Will sit here until we get justice,' says  Vinesh Phogat

Deep Sidhu's family differs from Amritpal's separatist agenda, opposed his hijacking 'Waris Punjab De'

Deep Sidhu's family differs from Amritpal's separatist agenda, opposed his hijacking 'Waris Punjab De'

Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Amritpal case: Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Brides made to undergo pregnancy tests during mass wedding in MP, row erupts

Brides made to undergo pregnancy tests during mass wedding in MP, row erupts

Four women disqualified from the scheme because of their pos...

Ex-Takht chief Rode may have played mediator

Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode may have played mediator in Amritpal’s arrest


Cities

View All

Absconding gangster among 3 in police net

Absconding gangster among 3 in police net

Amritsar MC to link house UID No. with civic amenities bill

Slow lifting of wheat leads to space crunch in mandis

Bumper crop pushes veggie prices down

Two held with heroin, stolen car

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Ahead of monsoon, Chandigarh civic body cleans 11K road gullies

Chandigarh Health Dept to prepare panel of radiologists, anaesthetists

Bombshell found in Panchkula park

22-yr-old nabbed for kidnap, rape of minor

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Man beaten to death in Delhi road rage case

10 held for ‘horse cart race’ in Delhi

CISF man dies by suicide at Metro station

‘Baisakhi Marathon’ in Delhi

Gandhi Nagar, Ram Nagar residents decide to boycott AAP, Congress

Gandhi Nagar, Ram Nagar residents decide to boycott AAP, Congress

BJP begins ‘Maha Sampark’ campaign

‘Elect first woman MP from Jalandhar’

Amritpal case: Wasn't a surrendern, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Pensioners, employees to hold marches against unkept promise

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Stray Canine Menace-II: No impact of sterilisation programme so far, say Ludhiana residents

Auditors flay Ludhiana MC for unadjusted ‘temporary advance’ of Rs 239.25 crore

51 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Peddler nabbed with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in Ludhiana

Patiala: Covid cases triple in 10 days

Patiala: Covid cases triple in 10 days

Lack of proper public transport system adds to residents’ woes

Residents protest MC’s failure to remove waste from roadside

60 cases since April 15, farm fires back in Punjab