Korea open: Shuttlers tumble out in Rd 2

PTI

Yeosu (South Korea), July 20

India shuttler HS Prannoy made an early exit from the Korea Open Super 500 as he lost his second round match to Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong here today.

World No. 10 Prannoy, seeded fifth in the tournament, lost 15-21 21-19 18-21 to Yiu, who is ranked eight places below him, in a closely-contested match that lasted one hour and six minutes.

Priyanshu Rajawat fought valiantly against world No. 4 and top-seeded Kodai Naraoka of Japan before losing 14-21 21-18 17-21 in a second-round match that went on for one hour and 22 minutes.

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand was no match for the second-seeded South Korean opponents Baek Na Ha and Lee So Hee as they lost 11-21 4-21 in 33 minutes in the second round.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy lost to the fourth-seeded Chinese pair of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping 15-21 12-21.

