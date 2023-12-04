Liverpool save best for last, win 4-3

LIVERPOOL, December 3
Liverpool scored two late goals a minute apart including Trent Alexander-Arnold’s winner in the 88th minute in their breathless 4-3 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Wataru Endo scored in the 87th minute, while a debut strike from Alexis Mac Allister and an own goal by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Alexander-Arnold’s spectacular free kick lifted Juergen Klopp’s team into second in the standings on 31 points.
Later, Tottenham Hotspur’s Dejan Kulusevski headed a late equaliser to earn his side a 3-3 draw at champions Manchester City in a rip-roaring contest.
Newcastle down United
Ravaged by injuries and hurting from a cruel VAR call in midweek, Newcastle were hardly in ideal shape as the same 11 players were sent out by manager Eddie Howe for a third straight game for their EPL meeting with Manchester United on Saturday.
You’d never have known. Newcastle’s dominant 1-0 win at St. James’ Park was testament to the unwavering spirit in a squad being stretched to the limit as the Saudi-owned club challenges for trophies on all fronts. — Agencies
