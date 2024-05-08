Mitchell Marsh’s comeback trail will see him bowl at T20 World Cup

PTI

Brisbane, May 7

Australia coach Andrew McDonald today said even though skipper Mitchell Marsh’s progress is slower than expected, the all-rounder will be fit to bowl in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas.

Marsh, who played for Delhi Capitals, returned from the IPL in early April to recover from a right hamstring injury ahead of the shortest format’s marque event.

Besides Marsh, members of Australia’s World Cup squad not part of the IPL assembled here today for a training camp ahead of their touch down in the West Indies on May 25.

“He’s (Marsh) progressing well. Probably a little slower than expected. But we’ve got plenty of time now that he has been ruled out the IPL. (Our) first game is just short of a month away now. So ample time for him to get ready,” McDonald told reporters.

“You probably won’t see him bowl in the next couple of weeks here. It’ll probably happen the week before we leave. And then he’ll be able to ramp that up when we’re over there. We’ll be able to cherry pick the moments during the tournament where he’ll be useful with the ball, (and) we’ve got some all-round depth in the squad, which gives us good coverage anyway,” he added.

Asked about the youngster’s exclusion, McDonald said: “There’s been a discussion around the age profile of our team in all formats. I’m a big believer in you don’t know when the end is going to be. And a lot of people write off those players just based around their age. We feel as though in the last 12 months in particular in the white-ball space we’ve given plenty of opportunities to other players,” he said.

