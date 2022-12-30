Rishabh Pant suffered serious injuries on his forehead, knee: BCCI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 30

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday released a press statement following India cricket wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant’s road accident early in the day.

Pant suffered serious injuries on his forehead, knee and abrasions on his back.

The statement read, “India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries.

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

“The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the medical team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.”

Pant’s car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday while he was on his way home in Roorkee.

